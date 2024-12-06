Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

