Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $537.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

