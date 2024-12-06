Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.15 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

