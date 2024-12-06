Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 8.5 %
MARK opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.73.
Remark Company Profile
