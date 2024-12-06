Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 8.5 %

MARK opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

