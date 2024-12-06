Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Renishaw to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Renishaw Price Performance

About Renishaw

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

