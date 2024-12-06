Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Renishaw to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNSHF
Renishaw Price Performance
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.