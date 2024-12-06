Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,573 shares during the quarter. Repay accounts for 2.5% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.29% of Repay worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Repay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $413,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,040. This represents a 26.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

