Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Nexalin Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($901.15) -0.01 Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 487.51 -$4.65 million ($0.64) -6.52

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. Nexalin Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $700,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,169,940.49%. Nexalin Technology has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.06%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -127.39% -103.77% Nexalin Technology -3,407.98% -187.59% -167.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

