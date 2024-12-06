Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and University Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.85 $65.84 million $2.20 10.86 University Bancorp $105.57 million 0.82 $5.43 million N/A N/A

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 24.68% 14.70% 1.49% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HBT Financial and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HBT Financial and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Given HBT Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HBT Financial pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HBT Financial beats University Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About University Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.