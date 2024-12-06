Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of RVMD opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $1,510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,561.20. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

