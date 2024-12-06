Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,231,522.80 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,400. This represents a 42.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RVLV opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

