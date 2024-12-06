Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 29.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded up 29.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 55,593,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 61,104,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $763.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 580,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $945,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,973,411.59. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,028. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400,143 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

