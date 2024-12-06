Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,400 ($81.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.11) to GBX 6,000 ($76.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($79.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,228.75 ($79.48).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 43.79 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,922.22 ($62.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,243,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,022.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,089. The company has a market capitalization of £61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 976.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509 ($57.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.41).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.65), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($413,004.11). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,956 ($63.24) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,647.70). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.