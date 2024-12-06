Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.11. 9,258,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,753,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

