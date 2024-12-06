Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 905.8% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,463,578 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 274.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 1,218,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $38.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,275. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,455,410 shares of company stock worth $111,119,901. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

