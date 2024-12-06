Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 17.3% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 100,271,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,608% from the average daily volume of 5,871,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a market cap of £4.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

