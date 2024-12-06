ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 525825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Lukomski sold 410,500 shares of ROK Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$73,890.00. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Articles

