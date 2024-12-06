Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Activity

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$376,600.00. Also, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$349,538.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,698 shares of company stock valued at $817,738.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

