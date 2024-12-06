Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109.7% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $156.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

