Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Point72 Italy S.r.l. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. now owns 55,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $214.55 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.17 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.