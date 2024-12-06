Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 48.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $4,983,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $279.80 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $158.43 and a 52-week high of $282.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

