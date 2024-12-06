Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

