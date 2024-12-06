RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 119,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,672,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get RPC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RES

RPC Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. RPC’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after buying an additional 3,371,490 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,456,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,353,000 after purchasing an additional 769,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 48.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 656,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth $3,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.