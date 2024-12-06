Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.5 million-$233.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.1 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 423,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,564. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746 over the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

