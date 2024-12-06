Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 12.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87. 998,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,122,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rumble

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,818,365.44. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 663.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

