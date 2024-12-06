RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 428,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 487,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at RxSight

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.11.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 11,111 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $504,106.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,259,066.27. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,064.74. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock worth $3,202,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. CWM LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.