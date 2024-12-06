Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

USNA opened at $37.70 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

