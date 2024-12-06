SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

