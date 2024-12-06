SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 87.7% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.72 and a 12 month high of $552.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.