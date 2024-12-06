SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

