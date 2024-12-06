Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,707,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229,542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.91% of Salesforce worth $2,383,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $733,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Salesforce by 171.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,068 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 23,664.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,490,000 after acquiring an additional 998,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 51.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,632,000 after acquiring an additional 994,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

CRM opened at $361.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

