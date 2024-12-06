Samarth Kulkarni Sells 15,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.51 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after buying an additional 743,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 472.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

