Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 83,091 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,471,126.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,152. This represents a 81.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, John Bicket sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,605,291.20.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $55.13 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.