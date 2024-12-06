Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 182.0% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in nCino by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

