Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.70 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

