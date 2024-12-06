Scott Sanborn Sells 17,000 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054,274.56. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $253,130.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $188,530.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 888,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 2.02.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 259.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

