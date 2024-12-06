Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Select Water Solutions worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 284,891 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

WTTR stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

