Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.40. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 53,251 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 2,116,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

