ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $188,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.64.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,123.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $977.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 174.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

