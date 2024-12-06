Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Roger Dankel Sells 250 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $16,060,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.