Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 44,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 346,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.