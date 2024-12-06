Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 1,038,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,131. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 84,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

