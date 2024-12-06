Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) COO Sells $28,403.20 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,712.80. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Solid Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
SLDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
