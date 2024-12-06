Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

