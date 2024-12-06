Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

