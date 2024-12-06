Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 4.4 %

CON opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.