Soros Fund Management LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Corebridge Financial worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

