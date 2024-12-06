Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $19.60 Million in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lineage in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $62.90 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lineage’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.