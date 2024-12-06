Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $9.89 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $219,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 98.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 715.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

