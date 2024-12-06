Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,896,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,848,000. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 4.9% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.4 %

SW opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

