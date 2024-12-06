Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 1,667,062 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667,062 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.42% of ChampionX worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ChampionX by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.73 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

ChampionX Profile



ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

